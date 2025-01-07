Animal health Ireland (AHI) has appointed Dr Seán Brady as interim CEO, succeeding Kildare vet Kevin McConnell.

McConnell was appointed to the role in April 2024 after taking over the position from David Graham, who had been in the role for six years.

Brady is well known in the agri-food sector, where he has held a variety of leadership positions in the dairy and tillage industries.

He has acted as interim CEO during key transitionary periods for the Irish Dairy Board (now Ornua), Aurivo Co-op, LacPatrick Dairies and Greyhound Racing Ireland, providing key strategic direction in each.

Board director

Brady is an active board director in both the private and State sectors and served as a board director of AHI for 11 years.

Speaking about the appointment, AHI chair James Lynch said: “AHI has an important role working with industry stakeholders to improve the health and welfare of the national herd for the betterment of Irish agriculture.

"Seán’s wide-ranging industry experience, his knowledge of the AHI business and his previous interim CEO roles make him the ideal candidate to act as custodian and driver of the AHI business strategy as the organisation seeks to appoint a new CEO.”

