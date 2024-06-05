Farmers will get paid over €835/ha up to 2ha for bracken strimming.

It will be the second half of 2024 before farmers in the co-operation project (CP) stream of ACRES receive approval letters for non-productive investments (NPIs), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

On approval, farmers may then commence any actions they choose in accordance with NPI specifications, Minister McConalogue said in response to a parliamentary question last week.

Any actions carried out without approval or before approval is received will be at the farmer’s own expense and no payment will be made for these actions, the Minister warned.

In December 2023, almost 4,300 farmers in ACRES CP applied for 43,910 NPIs as part of their participation in the scheme.

Screening process

NPIs submitted to the Department during the application process are currently being screened by the ACRES CP teams, Minister McConalogue said.

"The screening will consider the potential impact that any action may have on the surrounding landscape and environment.

"Any NPIs that are determined to have a detrimental impact on the countryside will be given an adverse screening decision and will not be approved by my Department," he said.

Further application windows to apply for NPIs will be opened in due course, according to the Minister.

"NPIs - using the right action in the right place - can contribute to the maintenance of nature in Ireland’s diverse landscape, increase the field scores achieved in ACRES and, in turn, increase payments to farmers under the scheme," the Minister said.