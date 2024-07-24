Minister McConalogue said he is 'determined to make sure' ACRES payments are not delayed for a second year.

Farmers should prepare for a seven-month winter from now on, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned.

Speaking at the National Suckler and Sheep Open Day at Tullamore Farm, Minister McConalogue said the recent wet winter and spring has set e new “benchmark” for farmers.

“That seven-month winter we just had has to be the benchmark for the future.

“We need to be sure that our agricultural sector has the level of fodder available and buffers in place to be able to withstand that.

“Thankfully, we were able to do that last year. Despite the fact that it was very long, there was enough fodder in the country to ensure that was the case in the end,” he said.

The minister added that livestock farmers experienced a “really challenging and unprecedented long winter”, with cattle housed in some areas from early October to late April.

ACRES

Responding to a farmer’s question from the floor about delayed Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments, Minister McConalogue said he is “determined to make sure that is not the case for the second year” of the scheme.

“It’s unacceptable the delays we have seen this year. It’s nowhere near where we want to be or where we should be.

“I absolutely agree that farmers are entitled to the money they are expecting. That’s why I stepped in with the interim payments,” the Minister said.

As of three weeks ago, just under 30% of ACRES tranche one participants were waiting for balancing payments.