Farmers had the opportunity to learn more about improving biodiversity on their farm as stands covered topics on soil, woodlands, hedgerows, watercourses and grass margins at the Teagasc farmland biodiversity event at Birr Castle Demesne.

1 Protect soils

Tillage farms should maintain green covers throughout the year to protect soils, and implement crop rotation to support soil health. Reducing pesticide use will encourage diverse species both above and below the ground, as having active plants growing contributes to soil biodiversity.

Liming

Liming is an effective way to improve soil nutrients without harming soil micro-organisms.

However, adopting these practices may require time before noticeable changes and improvements in the soil occur.

2 Bat and bird boxes

Farmers are advised not to put bat or bird boxes on ash trees, as these trees are at risk of ash dieback or may already be affected by the disease.

Placing boxes on these trees could hinder their recovery. All bat houses should be mounted at least 10ft above ground, with 12ft to 20ft being ideal.

Bat boxes can be used in areas that are not lit by artificial lights at night.

Choose a sunny location on the east- or south-facing side of the tree or building. Bat houses work best with at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight; morning sun is preferable. Further advice on bats can be found on the Bat Conservation Ireland website.

3 Maintain an existing hedgerow

Ensure that there is at least one tree every 20m in the hedgerow. This can be achieved by allowing a sapling to grow each year within the existing hedgerow.

Choose a different species for every 20m, such as a whitethorn followed by a holly or alder, to create diversity among the trees.

Trim the mature hedge in an A-shape to allow light to reach the base, which will encourage life, regrowth and thickening at its foundation. This approach not only makes the hedge stockproof but also creates a habitat for small mammals, such as rabbits.

Whitethorn in a hedgerow should be let escape into a tree.

4 Plant a new hedgerow

Plant a variety of native species in your hedgerows, such as whitethorn, blackthorn and hazel, to enhance biodiversity and provide resources for a range of wildlife.

After planting, prune a topped hedge close to the ground to encourage multiple shoots and dense growth, aiming for a final height of 1.8m with a tree every 10m.

Plant five saplings per metre in a double staggered row for optimal coverage, and use compostable film to prevent light and vegetation from encroaching on the new plants.

Having a margin along the side of hedgerows gives pollinators more space to create their habitat and increases biodiversity.

5 Create a pond

If a farmer wants to take a significant step toward enhancing biodiversity on the farm, building a pond can be a great option.

Ponds are vital for wildlife, providing essential habitats for frogs, newts and many insect species.

Vegetation

The availability of relatively warm, still water with emergent vegetation is crucial for these species to breed and reproduce.

Additionally, ponds can attract a variety of birds and mammals, offering them a reliable water source and contributing to the overall health of the farm’s ecosystem.

6 Help the bees

Leaving some brambles uncut in October can be highly beneficial for solitary bees.

The hollow stems of dead brambles serve as ideal nesting and overwintering sites for cavity-nesting solitary bees, providing them with the shelter they need during the colder months.

In addition to this, creating a bee bank on a south-facing earth bank beneath a hedgerow further supports these vital pollinators, helping to sustain their populations and ensuring they are ready to thrive in the spring.

7 Agri-environmental schemes

Joining an agri-environmental scheme, such as ACRES, offers many actions that a farmer can choose from to help promote overall biodiversity on their farm.

The wild bird cover available in both ACRES general and ACRES co-operation provides an excellent habitat for pollinators, and the payment rates can make this option more enticing for farmers.