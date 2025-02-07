Two weeks on from the devastating storm Éowyn, thousands remain without power. \ Philip Doyle

We want to hear what the situation is like in your area as thousands remain without power and water in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

How is your farm functioning without electricity? Are you having to draw water to livestock?

How are the elderly people in your community coping?

