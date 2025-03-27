The number of sheep slaughtered in January and February 2025 fell by 20% when compared with the same period in 2024, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows.

During these two months, the sheep kill reduced by almost 96,000 to nearly 382,000 head when compared with the same two months in 2024.

The number of sheep slaughtered in February 2025 fell by 11.5% to more than 192,000 head compared with the same month in 2024.

Cattle

Between January and February 2025, cattle slaughterings fell by 1.6% when compared with the same period in 2024. This represents a drop of 5,000 head of cattle.

Kill was also down by 2.4% to more than 160,000 head when comparing February 2025 with February 2024, according to the CSO.

Meanwhile, the number of pigs slaughtered in the first two months of 2025 was up by 1% to almost 568,000 head when compared with the same two months in 2024.

The pig kill also grew by 2% in February 2025 when compared with February 2024.