Rising companion animal ownership and population growth are increasing demands, while a shift toward urban practices and an ageing food animal workforce means some people are working beyond EU time limits. / Philip Doyle

There is a shortage of large animal vets in rural Ireland, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

However, the statutory body regulating veterinary medicine in Ireland found that the veterinary register has grown by 30% since 2004, in its latest Workforce Report.

The report highlighted growing pressures on the veterinary workforce, including recruitment and retention challenges in rural areas, limited out-of-hours emergency cover, and work-life balance issues.

Niamh Muldoon, Veterinary Council CEO and registrar, said the increasing demand for companion animal care is leading to a shortage of large animal care practitioners.

“[The report] highlights the pressures practitioners face, especially in maintaining a work-life balance in areas critical to Ireland’s farming and food security,” she said.

“While the growth in companion animal care (small animals) is promising, we must ensure that rural veterinary practices remain robust and sustainable to meet national needs."

Findings

The report also examined the demographics, professional dynamics, geography and nature of practise/species of the clinically active veterinary workforce.

Other key findings shown in the report include: the demand for veterinary study places is rising; one-third of all practitioners have graduated abroad; and demand for veterinary services is expected to grow by an average of 3.37% each year to 2033.

Rachel Brown, Veterinary Council president, said the report provides an invaluable roadmap for safeguarding the future of veterinary care in Ireland.

“It reinforces the need for targeted support to address long-standing pressures, especially in rural areas, while recognising the opportunities presented by a new generation of veterinary professionals.

“As we look ahead, our focus must be on creating sustainable career pathways that support both animal health and practitioner wellbeing, keeping our brightest and best within the veterinary professions."

Recommendations

Rising companion animal ownership and population growth are increasing demands, while a shift toward urban practices and an ageing food animal workforce means some people are working beyond EU time limits.

The Veterinary Council has made recommendations to improve work-life balance for veterinary professionals.

It called for enhanced workplace conditions, better utilising veterinary nurses, introducing supports for practitioners in rural and large-animal practices, and mental health supports and leadership training to improve job satisfaction and retention.

Read more

Transition for regulation of antiparasitics to prescription-only extended

TB costing farmers €150m every year

Vets call for ban on farrowing crates