Minister of State for heritage, nature and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan with Eugene Finnerty and Fiona Monaghan, head of product development – activities, Fáilte Ireland.

Connemara National Park is set to undergo a significant expansion after the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) purchased an additional 615ac (249ha) of land.

Minister of State for nature Christopher O’Sullivan made the announcement which will see the national park grow over 12% in size to 5,693ac (2,304ha).

The NPWS has also begun works to upgrade, improve and expand the walking trails in the park, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.

Speaking at Tobartamnaigh, Co Galway, where a new trail is planned, Minister O’Sullivan said that the park is a very special place for nature, for the community and our cultural heritage.

“This acquisition by the State is a sign of our enduring commitment to preserve Connemara’s unique natural heritage. The internationally important habitats located within this site will be protected for visitors, for wildlife and for future generations to enjoy,” he said.

Land acquisition

This land purchase represents the most significant addition to the park since it was first opened to the public in 1980.

The lands acquired adjacent to Connemara National Park are within the Twelve Bens/Garraun complex special area of conservation (SAC) and contain extensive areas of habitats which include western blanket bog, wet heath, exposed siliceous scree and acid grassland.

Director general with the NPWS Niall Ó Donnchú said the visitor experience can co-exist in harmony with nature conservation when it is undertaken in a sustainable way.

“The expansion of the park paves the way for new and improved experiences in nature and this investment with Fáilte Ireland enables us to do that.”

Head of product development in activities at Fáilte Ireland Fiona Monaghan added: “This exciting new development will open up new parts of Connemara National Park to visitors, providing more areas for exploration and ensuring that the park is accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

