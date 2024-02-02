The theft took place in the Cullentraghbane area of Lisdoonan, Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a large number of cattle were stolen in Co Monaghan earlier this week.

The Cavan Monaghan Garda division said between Tuesday 30 and Wednesday 31 January “a large number of cattle were stolen”.

Gardaí said in the post that they are appealing for the public’s assistance: “Did you see anything suspicious? Did you notice anyone moving cattle?

“This theft has caused a significant financial loss to the farmer.”

Anyone with dashcam footage or any information is asked contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-969 0190.