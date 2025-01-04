Snowfall accumulations of 5cm or more are likely in the 24 hours, with Met Éireann warning of very difficult travelling conditions. \ Houston Green

Met Éireann has said that “significant snowfall accumulations” are expected across parts of Munster and south Leinster on Saturday evening and into Sunday.

A status orange snow/ice warning has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The warning is in place from 5pm on Saturday evening until 5pm on Sunday evening.

Met Éireann has also issued a status orange rain and snow warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, also valid from 5pm Saturday until 5pm on Sunday.

Snowfall accumulations of 5cm or more are likely in the 24 hours, with Met Éireann warning of very difficult travelling conditions, with poor visibility in any sleet or snow. This will also cause significant travel disruptions and difficult ground conditions.

Heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast for counties Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

“It looks like it will remain as rain for southern parts of the counties, with some localised flooding possible. Yellow rain warnings have been issued for these counties for Saturday afternoon, upgrading to an orange rain and snow warning on Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday," Met Éireann said.

“In Kerry, Cork and Waterford, falls of sleet and snow are most likely away from the coast and particularly at higher elevations in the north of the three counties."

The rain, sleet and snow will be accompanied by fresh easterly winds on Saturday night, backing northerly and remaining fresh through Sunday, so there could be some drifting snow at times, it warned.

The cold weather will continue well into next week, as a cold Arctic northerly airflow will become established from Sunday night, Met Éireann said.

“Lying snow will persist in some areas, with frosty and icy conditions countrywide.”

