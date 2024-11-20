During a status orange warning, at least 5cm of snowfall can fall in 12 hours, as well as surfaces being dangerous due to ice or lying snow. / Lorraine Teevan

Met Éireann has issued a status orange snowfall warning for a number of counties in Munster and Connacht.

The warning is set to begin at midnight on Wednesday 20 November and run 12 hours until noon on Thursday 21 November.

The national forecaster expects that “significant snowfall accumulations” will fall over Clare, Limerick, Galway, Roscommon and Tipperary during the snow and ice alert.

Meanwhile, people in Cork and Waterford are being warned of "heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow", which could involve localised flooding.

Local people affected by the warning are being advised of potential impacts including very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption, disruption and delays to public transport likely (air, rail, bus) and difficult conditions underfoot.

Farmers and pet owners are also being warned about “animal welfare issues” during what Met Éireann described as the “dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property”.

Yellow warning

In addition, Met Éireann has also issued a yellow weather warning for 17 counties.

The snow and ice warning will affect Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow between 9pm on Wednesday 20 November and noon on Thursday.

The national forecaster is warning locals of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and animal welfare issues.

During a yellow weather warning, 3cm or more of snow can fall over the course of 24 hours.