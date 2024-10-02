First place
Three-year-old James Kinsella Donegan having fun in the evening sun with his best friend Roxy in Co Kilkenny. \ Imelda Kinsella
Second place
Carryduff dairy farmer Mark Stephens lifting grass in the Gilnahirk Hills, Belfast, Co Antrim with Stormont parliament buildings in the background. \ Peter Niblock
Third place
Brian O' Leary unloading bales in a cloud of dust at sunset in Co Wexford. \ Ross McNiven
Runners Up
Contractors baling for local farmer in a beautiful Fendt in Co Cork. \ Sam Murphy
Round baling looking over the picturesque Lough Foyle in Co Donegal.\ Michael McGuinness
Stephen Ryan pushing up Silage at Bellinter, Co Meath as the sun sets. \ Ian O' Brien
Ryan brothers cutting silage in south Co Tipperary. \ Harry Ryan
All hands on deck - family members putting the last of the tyres on the pit cover in Co Roscommon. \ Ellen Hynes
Ryan Nerney hoping to get the call to help out contractor Liam Fitzpatrick on his aunt Louise Mahony's farm in Cullahill, Co Laois. \ Elaine Mahony
