First place

Three-year-old James Kinsella Donegan having fun in the evening sun with his best friend Roxy in Co Kilkenny. \ Imelda Kinsella

Second place

Carryduff dairy farmer Mark Stephens lifting grass in the Gilnahirk Hills, Belfast, Co Antrim with Stormont parliament buildings in the background. \ Peter Niblock

Third place

Brian O' Leary unloading bales in a cloud of dust at sunset in Co Wexford. \ Ross McNiven

Runners Up

Contractors baling for local farmer in a beautiful Fendt in Co Cork. \ Sam Murphy

Round baling looking over the picturesque Lough Foyle in Co Donegal.\ Michael McGuinness

Stephen Ryan pushing up Silage at Bellinter, Co Meath as the sun sets. \ Ian O' Brien

Ryan brothers cutting silage in south Co Tipperary. \ Harry Ryan

All hands on deck - family members putting the last of the tyres on the pit cover in Co Roscommon. \ Ellen Hynes

Ryan Nerney hoping to get the call to help out contractor Liam Fitzpatrick on his aunt Louise Mahony's farm in Cullahill, Co Laois. \ Elaine Mahony