Farmers in Gortnahoe Glengoole, Co Tipperary, gathering silage at sunset. \ Christine Bourke

The Irish Farmers Journal has teamed up with Gouldings in a bid to find the best photograph taken during the 2024 silage season.

The winner will receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.

Here are the entries so far in this year's silage competition.

Booth Bros Contracting from Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, cutting silage in Clogh, Co Kilkenny. \ Amy Parkinson

Farmers in Gortnahoe Glengoole, Co Tipperary, gathering silage at sunset. \ Christine Bourke

Billy Kealy from Co Laois spending a Sunday afternoon mowing some good-quality grass for a few bales. \ Billy Kealy

Carryduff dairy farmer Mark Stephens lifting first cut in the Gilnahirk Hills with Stormont parliament buildings in the background. \ Peter Niblock

Silage 2024 under Benbulben being done by Warren Contractors Sligo. \ Eileen McSharry

Brothers Sid and Ozzy Kearney from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny patiently waiting for the silage to be baled on their farm. \ Marianne Kearney

Pat Hanly harvesting on the family farm in Co Longford. Pat turns 89 years old in November. \ Padraig Hanly

Silage being done in south Tipperary, with the Knockmealdowns in the distance. \ Dan English

How to enter

To enter the competition, fill out the form below with your details and attach your photo. Make sure to say who is in the photo and where you are in the country.