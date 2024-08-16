Looking down over the town at the freshly baled fields and sunset in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal. / Fiona Gallagher

The Irish Farmers Journal and Gouldings are on a quest to find the best photo taken from the 2024 silage season, in which the lucky winner will receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.

Take a look as some of the entries so far for this year’s competition.

Patsy Dowd with his grandson Thomas Dowd aged four with their two dogs Gypsy and Meg in Carrownyclowan, Geevagh, Co Sligo. /Fiona Dowd

Neil Barber wrapping bales on the family farm in Co Sligo. / Tom Barber

Three-year-old James Kinsella Donegan having fun in the grass with his dog Roxy in Co Kilkenny. / Imelda Kinsella

Class 850 lifting silage in south Tipperary. / Philip Mason

Centenary edition New Holland baling in Ballinadee, Co Cork. / Alice Quinlan

Denis Quinn and Davis Nagle picking up second-cut silage in Ballydaly, Co Cork. / David Nagle

How to enter

In order to enter the competition, you must fill out the application form below with your details and attach the photo, making sure to include who is in the photo and where in the country it was taken.