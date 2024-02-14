Love in the Country is now casting for season two and is looking for single culchies to sign up.

The show unites single people in rural areas with ‘urbanites’ who are in search of love and a dramatically different lifestyle.

Perhaps, as the lambing and calving seasons approach, you could do with the company around the yard? Or someone to keep the passenger seat warm when harvest rolls around?

Maybe you should consider applying, especially if you’ve just spent another Valentine’s like Bridget Jones.

And, if you don’t make the cut, there’s always our own Keeping in Touch matchmaking service, which has resulted in hundreds of matches over the years, to try out.