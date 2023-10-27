The single market has enabled Irish farmers and agri-food businesses to export their goods across the continent and see growth, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told Teagasc's EU 50 conference on Friday 27 October.

In 1973, when Ireland joined the European Economic Community (EEC), the minister said that the agricultural sector was vastly different that it is today.

The sector was facing challenges in terms of gaining access to markets, productivity and was heavily reliant on trade with Britain.

He added that EU membership has opened the door to a vast market for Irish agricultural products.

"Ireland's journey within the European Union has been one of remarkable transformation and growth.

"We have gone from a small and relatively isolated island on the fringes of Europe, to an open, vibrant and prosperous nation, firmly embedded in the heart of Europe.

"Our decision to join the European Union has not only brought economic benefits, but it has brought about cultural and social connections that have enriched all our lives," he said.

He went on to say that while the Common Agricultural Policy is one fo the most significant aspect of EU membership, the policy needs to evolve and change.

"The issues we have to respond to now are more complex and mutifaceted. The CAP is no longer trying to only address agriculture production.

"Now, sustainability demands that we remain food secure while protecting the environment and addressing climate change," he said.