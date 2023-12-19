Necrotic lesions and discoloration on bark of young infected ash trees are the visual symptoms of ash dieback.

Sinn Féin has called for the immediate publication of the Department of Agriculture’s strategy on ash dieback.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture Deputy Claire Kerrane was critical that Minister for State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett has failed to commit to a timeline for the strategy’s publication.

In response to queries from Deputy Kerrane, Minister Hackett stated that an action plan was being prepared for submission to cabinet in the "near future", but could not confirm when that plan will be published or be in place.

“It is crucial that the long-awaited strategy to address ash dieback is published without delay,” Deputy Kerrane said in response.

“The independent review on the Government’s response to ash dieback was presented to the minister almost three months ago. The review stressed the urgency of the situation and recommended action on the issue of ash dieback,” the Sinn Féin spokesperson pointed out.

'Still no sight'

“Despite confirming herself that a strategy would be published weeks ago, there is still no sight of Government action on the matter,” Kerrane added.

The independent review slated the Department’s performance on ash dieback and insisted that immediate action was needed to compensate growers affected by the disease and to rescue the reputation of the forestry sector.

“As I have said before, the issue of ash dieback has been allowed to go on unaddressed for over a decade and is now a national emergency,” Deputy Kerrane said.

“It is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately,” she added.

Along with an ash dieback strategy, Deputy Kerrane said the Department still had not brought forward a forestry licensing plan for 2024.

“The Government must stop dragging its heels when it comes to forestry. We need to see publication of these long-awaited strategies and I am calling on the minister to do so as a matter of priority," she said.