Sinn Féin has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to set out a clear timeline for the expected delivery of outstanding 2023 Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments to farmers.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD had sought clarity from Minister McConalogue on the issue of delayed ACRES payments in December, when it was confirmed that payments would not issue to thousands of farmers until 2024.

At that time, the Minister stated that payments for those participating in ACRES co-operation projects (CP) would begin issuing from February, while payments to outstanding general stream participants would continue to issue as checks were completed.

However, Deputy Kerrane raised concerns on the absence of an update on the particulars of when these payments will begin to farmers.

Query

“I queried the Minister on timelines for outstanding ACRES payments in December and again two weeks ago,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“Both times he stated that his Department would continue to process general stream payments ‘subject to validation checks’ and that CP stream payments would commence in February.

“Yet, we have no further information on when CP stream payments will be made, despite us now being two days away from the start of February. It is unbelievable that 18,438 farmers still do not know when they can expect their ACRES CP payment.

“As well as this, around 9,500 farmers are still awaiting their general stream payment.”

Deputy Kerrane labelled the delays as “completely unacceptable”.

“In no other job would someone carry out work and be expected to wait for their payment and it should be no different for farmers, who have delivered on their side under the ACRES scheme.”

