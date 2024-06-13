Sinn Féin has called for the Department of Agriculture to assume control over the only abattoir approved to slaughter horses in the country until investigations into activities at the site are concluded.

The abattoir, Shannonside Foods, appeared in an RTÉ Investigates programme on Wednesday in footage showing practices which could constitute breaches of animal welfare and horse traceability rules.

The Department confirmed that investigations were already ongoing into the abattoir for a number of weeks before the programme aired, with “aspects” of this investigation related to some of the activities broadcast by RTÉ.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Claire Kerrane TD said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue should instruct his Department to take over the running of the Co Kildare plant until the probe is concluded.

"While the investigation is underway and until it concludes, I am calling on the Minister for Agriculture to instruct his department to step in and take over the running of the abattoir at Shannonside Foods for full and complete oversight of all practices involving horses across the entire site,” Kerrane said.

‘Appalled’

The Sinn Féin TD stated that the programme left viewers appalled by the actions of those seen breaching animal welfare regulations.

"There is no doubt that anyone who watched the programme last night was left utterly appalled at the cruelty displayed. The beatings, violence, and stabbing of horses was sickening, and it was hard to watch,” she said.

"The investigation must be prompt, thorough and effective. The findings and actions taken on the back of this investigation must ensure such horrific mistreatment never happens again.”

Kerrane said Wednesday’s programme, when considered alongside one which aired last year on the topic of calf transport, shows that stronger enforcement of existing animal welfare rules is needed.

"With similar abuses shown to calves in an RTÉ Investigates programme around this time last year, it is clear that we need much stricter oversight of existing animal welfare laws and this needs to be across the board rather than after the fact, when such scenes are broadcast to our horror on our television screens.”

