Drone shots of the overview of burst banks along the shoreline 1 August 2023. \ Claire Nash

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD has renewed calls on the Government to proceed with legislation to establish a "much-needed" River Shannon management agency.

This call follows comments from Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett who said that it is "not sustainable" to continue compensating farmers whose lands are being affected by flooding.

Deputy Kerrane and party colleagues introduced the River Shannon management agency bill in 2020 to create a single authority to co-ordinate flood risk and management along the River Shannon.

The legislation was introduced in response to sustained flooding experienced in areas along the River Shannon, which has had a significant impact on homes and agricultural land in these areas.

“While the minister is absolutely correct that there should be a focus on mitigating flooding, the reality is that her Government have failed to implement proposals to do just that for areas along the River Shannon.

“Myself and my party colleagues introduced key legislation which would see the establishment of an agency that is responsible for co-ordinating flood risk management along the Shannon.

“Yet, this legislation was blocked by her Government when it last came forward in November 2020 because the Government wanted nine months to do their own - that was over three years ago."

Annual flooding

She added that those living and farming along the River Shannon experience annual flooding which is not just confined to winter.

Farmers who are part of the Save Our Shannon Organisation, she said, have very clearly outlined the reality of the summer flooding last year in the Shannon Callows and the terrible impact it had on their ability to graze land and save hay and silage.

“While the introduction of a Shannon Callows Flood Scheme for 2023 was very much welcomed, even that has not been without issue and I have raised with Minister McConalogue the need to get that short-term support right for those affected farmers.

“This scheme needs to be urgently looked at. In one case, I have a farmer who was not contacted to apply for the scheme, while his neighbour, the other side of the ditch, was," she explained.

She concluded by saying that the Government must work collaboratively to get this legislation made law and an authority established.