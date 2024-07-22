Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan said economic sanctions need to be used to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

The exporting of live cattle to Israel from Ireland should be stopped, Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan has said.

Boylan said figures show Ireland has exported nearly 9,000 cattle to Israel since the war with Gaza began.

“It is appalling that the Government is allowing Irish beef exporters to profit from a country committing genocide.

“No matter what the product is – arms, dual-use items or otherwise – we should not be supporting Israel in its crimes,” she said.

Economic sanctions

Boylan added that economic sanctions need to be used to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The Government should enact the illegal Israeli settlements divestment bill, the occupied territories bill and the arms embargo bill to cease all trade with the genocidal apartheid regime.

“The EU should immediately suspend all trade with Israel. It’s not tenable for [Ursula] Von der Leyen’s Commission to block the review and provides cover for the Israeli war crimes,” she said.