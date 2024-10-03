Met Éireann is forecasting that the weekend will be generally mild and unsettled, with rain showers countrywide. / Claire Nash

Met Eireann has issued a low-level rain warning for six counties in the south and southwest of the country for Saturday 5 October.

The yellow weather warning will cover Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford and will come into force at midnight on Friday 4 October and stay in place for the entire day.

The national forecaster is expecting heavy and persistent rain in the areas affected, which could possibly lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Yellow weather warnings are considered not unusual conditions. However, there is a danger to local areas where up to 50mm of rain can fall in 24 hours.

National forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting that the weekend will be generally mild and unsettled, with rain showers countrywide.

Saturday will be wet and breezy with showery outbreaks of rain for the rest of the country, with highest temperatures of 17°C in fresh south or southeast winds.

The last of the overnight cloud and rain will clear to the north and east on Sunday morning to leave a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most persistent in the south and west, according to Met Éireann.