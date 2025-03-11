The list showed that two farmers misused marked mineral oil (green diesel) and one farmer failed to lodge income tax returns. / Jack Caffrey

Six farmers have been named on Revenue’s latest tax defaulters' list for the final quarter of 2024.

The list showed that two farmers misused marked mineral oil (green diesel) and one farmer failed to lodge income tax returns.

In addition, a Galway farmer did not declare their income tax or VAT, a Dublin farmer under-declared their capital acquisition tax (CAT) and a Kilkenny farmer under-declared their income tax.

Enda Forde from Corrafaireen, Ballyglunin, Tuam, Co Galway, is on the list for the non-declaration of tax to the value of €147,099.

The Galway farmer and PAYE employee is listed to pay a total of €254,882, including €48,943 in interest and €58,840 in penalties. Of this, €241,255 was unpaid as of 31 December 2024.

Under-declaration of taxes

Patrick Healy from 29 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, whose occupation is listed as a farmer, has been listed to pay €274,443 for the under-declaration of CAT.

Kilkenny farmer Albert Treacy from Donaguile, Castlecomer, is named for the under-declaration of income tax worth €87,289.

The farmer, landlord and partner is listed to pay penalties of €26,185 along with interest of €19,131, which brings the total to €132,605.

Green diesel

Farmer John McLoughlin from Phoenixtown, Ardbracken, Navan, Co Meath, has been fined for one charge of failure to lodge income tax returns. The Meath farmer is to receive a fine of €1,250.

Of the farmers who were fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil, Jason Austin from Townfields, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary, was fined €15,000 for four charges.

Seán Carroll from Erris, Boyle, Co Roscommon, received a €2,500 fine for one charge of the same offence.

Read more

Farm incomes for female farmers 'consistently lower' than male farmers - study

Agricultural tax relief back in the spotlight

Money Mentor: is income protection worth the money?