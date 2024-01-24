Investigations into the theft are ongoing.

Gardaí are currently investigating the theft of six in-lamb ewes from a farm in Donegal.

The theft occurred from farmlands in the Glebe area of Downings in Co Donegal almost two weeks ago.

The ewes were stolen between 4pm on Wednesday 10 January and 10.30am on Thursday 11 January.

It is understood that the animals stolen were Polly ewes and were due to lamb in the coming months.

Gardaí said in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal that they have received report of the theft and investigations are ongoing.

Identification

According to Gardaí, the ewes are identifiable by a green tag on the shoulder and an orange keel mark.

Members of the public with any relevant information in relation to the theft are asked to make contact with Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.