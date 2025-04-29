'Matters of concern, identified by veterinary experts, were brought to the attention of mart managers.'

The Department of Agriculture has taken enforcement action against six livestock mart operators and seven other individuals for alleged breaches of animal welfare-related rules.

The action was taken on the back of an RTÉ Investigates programme, Milking It: Dairy’s Dirty Secret, which aired in July 2023. The footage showed breaches of animal welfare rules at a number of Irish marts, including the use of sticks on young calves and calves being kicked.

Arising from the broadcast, the Department conducted investigations into suspected animal welfare-related offences that may have occurred in six mart premises.

“These investigations encompassed a detailed examination of over 19 hours of unedited footage obtained from RTÉ, records retained by the marts and all relevant legislation,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Veterinary experts reviewed the footage and investigators were assigned to carry out follow-up investigations into the alleged breaches.

“Matters of concern, identified by veterinary experts, were brought to the attention of mart managers, who were instructed to examine all of the issues raised and to implement immediate remedial action,” the spokesperson added.

Action

The Department said that appropriate enforcement action has been taken against six livestock mart operators and seven other individuals for alleged breaches of welfare-related obligations under statutory instrument (SI) No. 675/2006 - European Communities (Animal Transport and Control Post) Regulations 2006.

The Department did not name the marts or the individuals against which the action has been taken.

“In the case of more serious alleged offences, the Department has submitted two separate files to the Chief State Solicitor's Office for the purpose of summary prosecution of mart operators for alleged breaches of welfare-related obligations under SI No. 675/2006.

Fines

“For other alleged offences, the Department issued 15 fixed payment notices to four mart operators and seven other individuals for breaches of welfare-related obligations under SI No. 675/2006. A fixed payment notice issued under SI No. 675/2006 requires a payment of €250 be made within a 28-day period to avoid prosecution proceedings being initiated, in respect of the alleged offence.

“All recipients of fixed payment notices in these matters made the €250 payment within the 28-day period to avoid prosecution proceedings being initiated in respect of the alleged offence,” they added.

The Department said that since live prosecution proceedings are in progress, it would not be appropriate for it to provide any further details or comment.

