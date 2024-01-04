Half of victims in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were aged 65 and over.

Farming work-related fatalities are rising year on year.

There were 16 work-related fatalities in the farming sector in 2023, according to new figures released by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

This figure has increased compared to the previous two years.

The HSA recorded 13 farming work-related fatalities in 2022.

In 2021, 10 farming work-related fatalities were recorded by the HSA.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector as a whole accounted for 20 work-related fatalities in 2023.

Age

Co Cork had the highest number of fatalities in agriculture, forestry and fishing, with five fatalities in 2023.

These figures from the HSA on work-related fatalities are representative of data as of 31 December 2023 and are subject to retrospective changes.