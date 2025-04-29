It is estimated that more than €53,000 in damage to the EU budget has been prevented due to the inspection.

A Slovakian farmer is facing up to six years in prison for alleged fraud involving the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Slovakia has filed an indictment against a farmer for submitting incorrect statements to Slovakia’s Agricultural Paying Agency (APA).

Between 2020 and 2023, a self-employed farmer requested direct payments under the CAP for over 100ha of farmland in east Slovakia.

It is alleged that he falsely declared that he managed this land.

However, an APA inspection found these areas were not managed by the farmer and he did not even have lease agreements with the landowners for them.

If found guilty of the alleged fraud, the man could face a prison sentence of up to six years and a fine of up to €330,000.

