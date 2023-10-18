Irish beef exports to China have been slow to increase since the suspension was lifted at the beginning of this year.

Irish beef exports to the US have plummeted in 2023 to just 504t to the end of August, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week and published by Bord Bia shows.

This compares with 1,933t for the same period last year, but is less than 10% of the 5,177t of Irish beef exported to the US to the end of August 2021.

Import tariffs are a problem for Irish beef exports to the US. Irish exporters have access to a 65,000t tariff-free quota that is shared with a number of other countries, including Brazil. Brazil had been suspended from exporting to the US, but was cleared to resume exports in 2020 and since 2021 Brazil has used all the tariff-free export quota in the first couple of months in the year.

China

Beef exports to China have also been slow since resuming earlier this year, following the BSE suspension in place since May 2020. Up to the end of August, just 2,693t of Irish beef was exported to mainland China, compared with 6,199t in 2020 before the suspension.