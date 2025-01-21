“It is colourless, heavier than air and lethal in seconds at high concentrations. Even small amounts can cause dizziness or unconsciousness," Gleeson Hanrahan said.

A warning has been issued by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) over the dangers associated with slurry agitation and management.

The warning for contractors and their farmer clients comes as the 2025 spreading season begins and the FCI has issued a seven-point summary guide to ensure safety during slurry agitation.

Association managing director Ann Gleeson Hanrahan said that slurry management is a high-risk activity due to the release of toxic gases.

“These gases can reach harmful or even fatal levels quickly, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas,” she said.

“It is colourless, heavier than air and lethal in seconds at high concentrations. Even small amounts can cause dizziness or unconsciousness."

Seven key safety measures for slurry agitation

1: Weather conditions

Check the forecast and ensure good ventilation and air movement. Avoid agitation during calm, still days or under low air circulation conditions. A windy day is ideal.

2: Livestock safety

Remove livestock before agitation. You must evacuate all animals from the slatted shed or any building sharing airspace with the tank.

Open doors and vents to maximise ventilation in and around the agitation site.

“We have reports of FCI members who are having difficulty in persuading their farmer clients to remove their animals from sheds before agitation,” Gleeson Hanrahan said.

"Farmers have a duty of care to ensure that all animals are removed from sheds where there is clearly a high risk of escape of lethal slurry gas.”

3: Human safety

No personnel should be in affected areas. Ensure no one is in the shed, adjacent buildings or areas sharing airspace with the tank during agitation and for at least 30 minutes after completion.

“The temptation to re-enter a shed in the event of animals being overcome by slurry gas has too often been such that farmers and contractors and their teams have put their own personal health at huge risk,” added Gleeson Hanrahan.

4: Monitor adjacent areas

Be cautious about gas accumulation in nearby poorly ventilated structures, such as milking parlours or storage sheds.

5: Agitation points

Be aware of sheltered areas (eg, between buildings, near hedges or banks), where gas dispersion may be hindered. Do not assume outdoor areas are always safe.

Avoid agitating from indoor points unless absolutely necessary and with enhanced safety measures including maximum ventilation.

6: Emergency preparedness

Have a rescue plan and personal protective equipment (PPE) ready, including a gas monitor.

Keep a mobile phone or communication device within reach, but outside the immediate danger zone.

7: Supervision

Always have another person present nearby who can summon help if necessary.

