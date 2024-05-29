A Government plan for farmers to supply grass and slurry for a network of up to 200 anaerobic digestion (AD) plants was unveiled this week.

If realised, between 140 and 200 AD plants will require up to 2,000ac of grass silage and 25,000t to 30,000t of slurry each.

The plants will produce biomethane to replace fossil fuels in the energy sector.

The National Biomethane Strategy, published on Tuesday, sets out the Government’s plan for a €40m capital grant scheme using EU funding.

It is expected that around 19 AD plants, already either under construction, with planning secured or under review by An Bord Pleanála, could be eligible to apply for the funding. There was mixed reaction to the launch of the strategy.