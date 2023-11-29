Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue expects farmers to pick exporting slurry as their first choice to try and offset the impact of the cut to the nitrates derogation.

“Dropping from 250kg to 220kg has real challenges in terms of stocking capacity, obviously anyone that can and who has the option, slurry exports will be the first choice, I’ve no doubt. That’s much more challenging in some parts of the country.

“I’ve put in place the slurry importation grant to try and support that for next year,” he said.

Speaking from the floor, Wexford-based dairy farmer Liam Shiely challenged the minister on how he can stand over the cut to the derogation on animal welfare grounds, saying that 13% of pregnant cows now need to be culled.

In response, the minister said it’s up to each individual farmer to work out what’s best for them.

Individual farm

“Outside of [exporting slurry] it’s a matter for each individual farm to look at. This is the challenge facing us now since the derogation was renewed last year and the risk over what might happen this summer and then what did happen and the challenge around that.

“I’ve been working to give as much clarity as possible over that time but it comes down to individual farm level but it’s not an easy decision for those above 220kg,” he told those at the Teagasc national dairy conference on Wednesday.