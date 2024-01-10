Although dates are close, many farmers will be unable to spread slurry due to waterlogged conditions. \ Philip Doyle

The dates from which farmers can spread slurry and farmyard manure are approaching.

As of 13 January farmers in zone A; Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, will be able to spread slurry. It can be applied from 16 January by farmers in zone B; Clare, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath.

On 1 February farmers in zone C; Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan, will be able to apply slurry and farmyard manure. All farmers stocked above 130kg N/ha must spread slurry with LESS equipment.

Opening dates

Although the opening dates are close, many farmers will be unable to spread slurry due to waterlogged fields. From 27 January, zone A farmers can spread chemical fertiliser, with zone B following on 30 January and zone C on 15 February.