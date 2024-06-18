A supplementary Department of Agriculture pay run will be issued soon to give all eligible farmers participating in two 2023 CAP schemes a top-up on the funds they already received.

Funds not yet drawn down under these schemes will be paid out to increase the 2023 per-hectare payment rates for the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) or Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced that the slight boost to both of these schemes' payments will be worth just under €60/farmer farming 30ha in CRISS and €850/participant farming 50ha in the young farmers’ scheme.

CRISS is the scheme used to frontload CAP payments on the first 30ha farmed and the payment rate for 2023 rises from €42.67/ha to €44.65/ha with this payment run.

The CISYF payment rate increases from €152.05/ha to €169.06/ha.

Supplementary payments

“These supplementary payments will see all eligible CRISS and CISYF farmers receive a top-up payment,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I appreciate the amount per farmer may be small in some cases, particularly in relation to CRISS, but it’s important that we ensure the maximum amount of funds are distributed.

“Ensuring that young farmers are supported is critically important and this extra funding, combined with the original payments that farmers received, will help support their farming business.”

Those with queries related to their CRISS or CISFY payment can ring the Department’s direct payment helpline on 057-867 4422 or submit queries at agfood.ie, where detailed payment breakdowns are also viewable.