A 22ac holding in Co Kilkenny with a house and farmyard is going for auction this week with a guide price of €15,000/ac.

The property is at New Road, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, and is being sold by Joseph Coogan Auctioneers.

The farm is well located - 4.5km from Castlecomer, 20km from Carlow and 24km from Kilkenny.

This holding goes for auction on Friday 30 May and will be offered in four individual lots.

Lot one will be the farmhouse and farmyard on c8.1ac, with laneway access to public road.

The traditional two-storey farmhouse is 1,038 sq ft in area and has two bedrooms. Heating is by an oil-fired Stanley cooker. There is a car garage at the side of the house.

The house at New Road, Moneenroe, is in good condition but requires modernising.

The yard has a three-bay round-roofed shed with a lean-to, a two-bay lean-to shed and a livestock holding pen. The land is described as good quality and suited to grazing and mowing.

Other lots

Lot two will be a c3.6ac block situated approximately 300m from lot one, with laneway access to public road. Lot three will be a c9.5ac field with extensive road frontage and access on to the main Castlecomer to Athy road. There are a cattle crush and holding pen on the land, which is described as good quality.

Lot four will be a c0.63ac field with road frontage and access on to the main Castlecomer to Athy road. The auction will be at 3pm in the auctioneer’s sales room at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

Joseph Coogan Auctioneers has a series of farm auctions taking place over coming weeks – in four different counties.

On Friday 6 June, the firm will auction 60ac with a house and sheds at Ballynagall, Ballickmoyle, Co Laois, in lots.

A week later on Friday 20 June, it will auction 34ac at Newchurch, Co Kilkenny. On Friday 4 July, it will auction an 11ac field at Lower Muckalee, Co Kilkenny. On Friday 11 July, it will auction 18.5ac at Doonane, Crettyard, Co Laois.

On Friday 25 July, it will auction a 12ac field at Gorthnahoe, Co Tipperary. Finally, on Friday 8 August, Joe Coogan will auction 40ac at Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.