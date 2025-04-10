The 24.85ac at Colbinstown, Co Kildare

A c24.8ac holding is on the market near Colbinstown, Co Kildare.

The property is at Brewel, Meville, and is being sold by REA Dawson.

It’s going for public auction and the guide price is €12,000/ac to €14,000/ac.

The land is on the Kildare and Wicklow border. The property is close to the Castledermot to Kilcullen main road. Dunlavin village is approximately 7km away.

The land is in one block and is accessed via laneway off the L60961 local road. The land is currently in permanent pasture.

The land is good quality and has a natural water supply by way of a stream on the boundary. There is a round-roofed hayshed on the land, with a lean-to off it.

The auction takes place on Thursday 17 April at 3pm at the auctioneer’s office at Barrack Street, Tullow.