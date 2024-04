“Is that with oat, almond or soy?” – a question I was asked recently when ordering a cup of tea for myself. I wearily answered: “Have you any from a cow?”

I don’t get out too often. And, now to add to the confusion, I see Kerry has launched a new dairy-and-oat hybrid range of cheese, milk and butter called Smug Dairy.

I’m not sure if they mean smug as in like the cat that got the cream? Either way, it’s some good news for tillage farmers in the current climate.