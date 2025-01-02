There will be sleet and snow in places this weekend, with some disruption possible and significant accumulations of snow are likely in some counties. \ Philip Doyle

Met Éireann has issued a low temperature and ice warning that will affect the entire country.

The yellow weather warning will come into effect this Thursday 2 January at 6pm and run until Friday morning at 11am.

The national forecaster has warned that it will be “very cold with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to -3 degrees or below in many areas”.

Some potential impacts from this weather warning include hazardous travelling conditions from ice and/or lying snow and animal welfare issues.

Snow advisory

Met Éireann has also announced a nationwide advisory level warning for sleet and snow this weekend.

This warning is expected to begin in the early hours of Saturday morning 4 December and run until midnight on Sunday.

There will be sleet and snow in places this weekend, with some disruption possible and significant accumulations of snow are likely in some counties.

The national forecaster said that a spell of rain will spread northwards over Ireland during the course of Saturday, turning to sleet and snow in some areas.

Rain, sleet and snow will continue for a time on Sunday before clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

Some potential impacts include hazardous travelling conditions and travel and service disruptions.