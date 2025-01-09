JJ O'Keeffe and his sheepdog Max having fun in the snow in Co Cork. \ Aine O'Keeffe

The snow, frost and ice continue to linger across the country, but farmers have been ploughing on, despite the challenging conditions.

They've been to the fore clearing roads, delivering milk to shops, dropping medical supplies down boreens and helping medical personnel get to work - all while keeping their own farms at home ticking over.

We've received some brilliant photos from our readers this week and we want to see more.

Gallery

Rosie the sheep dog keeping an eye on her flock on the farm of local vet Jarlath Sutton in Rathmore, Co Kerry.

Kate, Rose and Joe Lysaght having fun in the snow on a barley field in Mallow, Co Cork.

'I should have bought a tractor with a cab'. \ Tom Nolan

With no return to school, the Martin sisters were busy helping their dad Bobby feed the animals in Clonakenny, Co Tipperary.

Cattle eager for meal in Killala, Co Mayo. \ Aoife Browne

Sean Monahan from Carrig, Lacken, Blessington, Co Wicklow, looking after his sheep on his snow day from school.

Winter lambs out in the snow in Co Cork. \ JJ O'Keeffe

Feeding ewes on the snow-covered Cullohill Mountain in Co Laois. \ Lisa Walsh