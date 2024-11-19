The Social Democrats has vowed to move away from intensive farming, including by winding down the nitrates derogation, in the party’s manifesto published ahead of 29 November’s general election.

The party has committed to establishing a €1.5bn ‘fair transition fund’ for farmers which could be used to back environmental measures, if elected to the next government.

The manifesto references providing incentives for “herd reduction” to cut methane emissions as one of the uses of this proposed fund.

The Social Democrats pledged to “phase out environmentally harmful subsidies”, direct more CAP payments towards small- to medium-sized farms and ensure farmers’ incomes are diversified in “sectors that will need to be scaled back in line with our climate targets”.

Incentives

An area targeted for growth in the Social Democrats policy is tillage, with the manifesto stating that a “framework of incentives” is needed to make it more attractive to farmers to use land for tillage rather than dairy.

The party said it will back a debt forgiveness scheme for farmers, ban below-cost beef purchasing by large retailers and to add an extra 10,000 places to the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme in its attempts to woo over farmer voters.

The party stated that it will review the “fairness and appropriateness” of current agricultural reliefs available to inheritance tax levied on farm transfers.