Cork central IFA has organised a social morning for farmers in the region on Sunday next. / Donal O'Leary

Cork central Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has organised a social morning in the Vienna Woods Hotel on Sunday.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cork central chair Matthew Hurley said that it is “an opportunity for farmers to get out of the yard and have some social interaction”.

“It’s an opportunity to meet people who are in the same situation, [and to take] a break from drudgery of work.

“People can discuss their problems or forget about them if they so wish," he said.