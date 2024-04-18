NRG was founded in 2015 and installs solar PV and air-to-water heat pumps.

Monaghan solar PV installer NRG Panel has acquired Galway’s JFW Renewables, with plans to expand its presence across the island further.

NRG was founded in 2015 and installs solar PV and air-to-water heat pumps. The company has recently shared plans to create 125 new jobs over the next three to five years.

Headquartered in Loughrea, JFW employs around 50 people and installs solar PV, batteries and EV charging services around Ireland.

Between the two firms, they serviced more than 3,500 new customers over the last year. The acquisition was supported by Irish private equity firm Melior Equity Partners, which has NRG as a portfolio company.

Consolidations

Multiple solar consolidations as well as partnerships have taken place over the past number of years in Ireland.

Notable acquisitions include Alternative Energy Ireland by Certa, while SSE Energy acquired a stake in Monaghan-based solar installers Activ8 Solar Energies.

Bord Gáis Energy continues to operate in partnership with the Irish Farmers Association.