Incorporating solar energy into agricultural practices will make farming more environmentally and economically sustainable, an Irish MEP has said.

Speaking at the Solar Power Summit in Brussels, Seán Kelly said he believes agri solar - the integration of solar technology into agricultural practices - will become the norm into the future given the potential for solar generation on farms across Europe.

"We are transitioning to a future where the agricultural sector embraces innovative solutions that not only mitigate environmental impact, but also enhance the resilience of farmers, leading to a more stable income.

"Agri solar presents itself as an intriguing solution that aligns with sustainable agricultural practices, aiming to improve both environmental and socio-economic outcomes for farms and their surrounding areas," he said.

Benefits

Kelly said agri-solar practices include measures such as agri PV installations, solar rooftops on sheds and the integration of solar panels into irrigation systems.

He added that the benefits of agri solar are enhanced crop yields, shade for farm animals, protecting biodiversity, reducing water usage and creating additional revenue streams for farmers.

Agri solar is economically viable, Kelly said, particularly in reducing energy costs.

"It is imperative that we support and promote the widespread adoption of agri-solar practices, fostering a resilient and environmentally conscious future for our farmers and the agricultural sector at large,” he added.