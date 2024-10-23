“I do not think the country would appreciate the entire green grass of Ireland, our 40 shades of green, being replaced with 40 shades of grey,” the Tánaiste said.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin has criticised the impact of solar farms on the landscape and questioned the use of farmland for such developments.

In response to a question from James O’Connor TD in the Dáil on the “rampant growth” of solar farms in the east Cork area, the Tánaiste said that “there is also the balancing of the effective use of solar power vis-à-vis the necessity of food security and food production.

“The area of the country deputy O’Connor mentioned is probably the best agricultural land in the country,” he continued.

Meanwhile, plans have been unveiled for a 447ac solar farm just outside Ardee, Louth.

The solar farm, which has yet to be submitted for planning, will be developed by Regnum Renewables Developments and will have an export capacity of approximately 95MW.