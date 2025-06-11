Pictured with his family receiving Honorary Life Membership from Laois IFA is Tommy Wilson from the Vicarstown branch. l-r: Colm Wilson, Paddy Wilson, IFA President Francie Gorman, Kathleen Wilson, Tommy Wilson, Barry Wilson, Lorraine Wilson, Declan Wilson and Laois IFA Co Chair Henry Burns

IFA, in partnership with Bord Gáis Energy, has launched ‘Solar In Action’, a series of on-farm events showcasing rooftop solar installations on working farms nationwide.

This farmer-focused roadshow offers a unique opportunity to see solar energy in action, installed by IFA and Bord Gáis Energy, delivering real savings and sustainability benefits for farm businesses.

Events will take place throughout the summer, with more dates and locations to be announced.

Farmers attending will hear from those who have already installed rooftop solar, learning about their experience, costs, benefits, and practical insights into how it’s working on their farms. Additionally, speakers from the IFA and Bord Gáis Energy will present details on the application process, TAMS and the technology used by IFA and Bord Gáis Energy.

Upcoming events include:

•Galway, 12 June @ 7pm

Bertie and Brian Roche, Kilmora Farm, Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway, (H62 AP84).

•Tipperary, 18 June @ 7.30pm

Pat and Annette Carroll, Garrandee, New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary, (E25 E045).

•Clare, 25 June @ 7.30pm

Tom Lane and Andrew Dundas, commencing at Quinpool, Parteen, Co Clare, (V94 YC6A).

•Longford, 9 July @ 7pm

Andrew and Daniel McHugh, Brianstown House, Longford, Co Longford, (N39 X3T9).

•Wexford, 14 July @ 8pm

Paul Kehoe, Glasscarrig, Ballygarrett, Gorey, Co Wexford, (Y25 X375).

The event series also highlights the support available to farmers through the TAMS 3 Solar Capital Investment Scheme, which offers grant aid of up to 60% for eligible rooftop solar installations.

IFA upcoming events calendar

Mon, 16 June: IFA president will attend the Carlow IFA county executive.

Wed, 18 June: IFA delegation will meet Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae on farm forestry.

Thurs, 19 June: IFA president will attend the COPA Praesidium in Brussels.