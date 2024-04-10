Installing solar panels on domestic or farm buildings will increase insurance premiums for farmers, FBD has confirmed.
Responding to a question from the floor at the Renewables Roadshow in Cork on Tuesday night, Ciarán Roche of FBD said putting solar panels on a roof will increase the insurance premium for that building. This is because the panels are included in the building’s value.
“The cost of your buildings will go up, so proportionately your cost of insurance will go up, because the cost of your building is higher,” he said.
Register for one of the three upcoming Renewable Roadshow events here.
Installing solar panels on domestic or farm buildings will increase insurance premiums for farmers, FBD has confirmed.
Responding to a question from the floor at the Renewables Roadshow in Cork on Tuesday night, Ciarán Roche of FBD said putting solar panels on a roof will increase the insurance premium for that building. This is because the panels are included in the building’s value.
“The cost of your buildings will go up, so proportionately your cost of insurance will go up, because the cost of your building is higher,” he said.Register for one of the three upcoming Renewable Roadshow events here.
SHARING OPTIONS: