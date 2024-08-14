Despite coming from a standing start just a few years ago, the solar farm sector is thriving. To say that opposition to solar farms doesn’t exist would be incorrect; however, the reasons for opposition vary. For some, it’s the appearance of the solar farms; for others, it’s the removal of farmland from the market. Some people note the change in the character of the countryside and the potential impact on property values, while others fear the disruption during construction. Others just don’t know enough about it.

We attended a recent residents’ meeting about a proposed 327 acre solar farm and battery storage facility in Straboe and Killerig, Carlow. Around 50 people attended, just over half of whom were residents. The rest were local councillors and farmers, some of whom were involved with solar farm leases.

Proposal

Local man Fergal McGrath, an engineer, organised the meeting and outlined the project. In his opening address, he acknowledged that solar farms can be a very polarising topic, and stressed that his intent was to facilitate a debate on the project, which he felt was lacking.

The 95MW solar farm project, being developed by Lightsource Renewables, will produce enough electricity to power 26,400 homes each year and is currently in the planning process.

Although McGrath is not a farmer, his primary concern is that the solar farm is being developed on prime agricultural land, which he believes should be reserved for food and feed production. He argues that this approach contradicts Carlow’s County Development Plan. The project involves 31 fields from four landowners.

Other projects

The concern in the room was that several other projects had been approved or planned in the area, raising questions about the cumulative impact they would have on the community on issues such as property prices, rural livelihood and future developments to name a few.

McGrath noted that a 170 acre solar farm was approved to the east of Killerig Cross last year, and a further 190 acres to the south of Killerig. Another 225 acres are currently proposed for Grangeford, near Killerig, meaning that a total of 912 acres of solar farms could be developed in the area.

He pointed out that there was no land use strategy in the Carlow County Development Plan to address this issue. However, he did acknowledge a 130MW target for renewable energy development, but questioned why additional renewable energy projects were still being approved despite the target being met, “they are already tripling this target; it seems to be out of control.”

Farmer view

A number of farmers who attended the night where involved with solar leases and explained that with crops delivering less than two tonnes per acre and grain prices at €190 per tonne this year, solar farm leases were a much more profitable land use option for them. Today, solar farm leases start at around €1,300 per acre.

This point was reiterated by Councillor Charlie Murphy who said, “This is some of the best land in Carlow to produce food, but we have to remember too, I was talking to a farmer who was getting two tonnes per acre of winter barley, and that won’t cover the costs.”

McGarth contacted the IFA for comment on their stance regarding solar farms, and was given the following statement, “Our position is that, while it is regrettable that land is removed from productive agriculture, farmers should be allowed to do whatever they wish with their lands, within the constraints of legal possibilities.”

Other notable contributions on the night came from Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly, who said, “He said we need to be realistic with bad crops and bad years coming ahead, if a farmer wants to put solar on their farm and we need renewable energy, I don’t think we should just all say no without listening to their side” he said.

Rural Ireland

“We can see how hard the last couple of harvests have been, and any farmer who wants to make a living for the next generation can’t be blamed for taking the money that’s on offer here” explained O’Reilly to the group.

This point was backed up by a local farmer who said “The harsh reality is that the farmers involved in it are getting a living wage—they’re not getting one at the minute, it’s that simple, so why not?”

However, another member of a Waterford-based solar farm action group attended the meeting and questioned the economic impact of solar farm developments, stating “If you take 1,000 acres of good land out of a community, look at the effect that has on the economics of the community, they won’t be going into the co-ops, the hardware store, or the supermarket and the contractor won’t be doing anything for them”.

Furthermore, the impact on neighbourly relations was highlighted. “Local people may be cagey in objecting to local people, we are all very rural, close and decent people,” said Councillor Jim Deane.

The Waterford action group member suggested that an objection to the solar farm wasn’t against the landowners, but rather the developer, and that it wasn’t personal.

However, many in the room disagreed with this statement, with echoes of “it’s always personal” being heard.

Rooftop panels versus the solar farms

Atendees questioned why we are not maximising the rollout of rooftop solar, but challenges such as grid strength, costs and what would actually be deliverable were highlighted on the night.

Indeed, it was suggested that there should be a grading system for land, with solar farms prohibited on high-quality agricultural land.

Colm Byrne, a solar PV expert with 22 years of experience expressed his firm belief that the 2030 targets can be met through rooftop solar alone.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like the growth in the number of companies installing rooftop solar so far. We’re seeing 800 to 1,000 houses per week being fitted” he said.

“There is a strong case to be made to the Government to say, let’s put a moratorium in place for a period of time to see what we can achieve on rooftops” he said.

In short

Leasing land for solar farms is becoming increasingly common.

There are around 44,000ac of solar farm projects in the pipeline in Ireland.

There is currently no land use strategy in place for solar farms and many other renewable developments.