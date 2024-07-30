Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is investigating the source of a serious fish kill in Co Wicklow, where indications suggest up to 2,000 fish may have died.

The incident occurred on the Aughrim River, near Aughrim, Co Wicklow, over the weekend.

Fish mortalities were observed in a 3km stretch of the watercourse in an area near Coats Bridge.

Species of fish discovered dead include juvenile and adult Atlantic salmon, trout and lamprey.

IFI is not aware of the specific source of this harmful ecological event at this stage.

Water samples have been taken from the river to gather evidence. IFI environmental officers have been at the scene since early Sunday morning 28 July.

Conservation

IFI first became aware of an incident last weekend following reports from members of the public.

Monitoring and assessment of the impact of the incident will continue in the coming days to try to identify the origin of the fish kill.

IFI is the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats. It urges the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number 0818-347 424.