A seven acre trial plot of Sitka Spruce that fell victim to Storm Éowyn at Hometree's headquarters in Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Most insurance companies will not cover wind damage on forestry plantations that are over 20 years of age, Maurice Ryan, director of forestry management company Green Belt told the Irish Farmers Journal.

While it is yet unknown the extent of the damage storm Éowyn has had on forestry plantations, the west has been hit the worst.

During storm Darwin in 2014, destructive gusts knocked 8,800ha of forestry across the country.

Timber from these plantations can be salvaged. However, it must be done in a short window before the timber rots.

"With the frequency of the storms and the variability of the wind direction, it has made us consider our thinning operations more carefully. We would be recommending that people would thin out their plantations at an earlier age now than previously."

Challenge

"However, the challenge there is that growers want to thin their plantations around year 18 or 20 when there's value in the thinning. That unfortunately creates a higher risk profile in the forest because the trees are much taller," Ryan said.

Thinning plantations around year 13 or 14 is a much safer option, Ryan said, despite the associated revenue losses.

Over the coming days, Green Belt will capture drone footage of any inaccessible forestry, and process it to accurately determine the precise areas affected, the volume of timber to be removed and the impact on the remaining forestry.

Ryan added that safety is of paramount concern and has warned growers to stay away from any forests, falling, fallen or weak trees as the danger is extreme and can be fatal.