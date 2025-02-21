Affected people can expect very strong and gusty south-westerly winds, with potential impacts including difficult travel conditions, fallen trees and loose debris. \ Philip Doyle

Twelve counties on the south and west coasts of Ireland are to be under a yellow wind warning.

Starting at 2am on Sunday 23 February, the weather warning will bring “very strong and gusty southerly winds, together with spells of heavy rain”.

This will last until 3pm on Sunday and affect Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has warned of possible impacts such as difficult travel conditions, localised flooding, fallen trees and loose debris, and poor visibility.

Further warnings

This will not be the end of the warnings for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

A second yellow wind warning will come into place straight away and last until midnight on Sunday.

Affected people can expect very strong and gusty south-westerly winds, with potential impacts including difficult travel conditions, fallen trees and loose debris.

During a yellow wind warning, Met Éireann expects widespread mean speeds of up to 65km/h and gusts between 90km/h and 110km/h.

