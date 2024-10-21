In the first of the three-part video series as part of Agri Aware's 'Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field' campaign, beef and sheep farmer Nicholas King from Co Tipperary will share his physical health story and journey.

Agri Aware has launched a new campaign to raise awareness on physical health, mental health and farm safety.

The ‘Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field’ campaign aims to raise awareness on health and safety among the farming community.

Over the course of the three-week campaign, kicking off this Thursday 24 October, Agri Aware will be sharing stories of farmers and those working in the agricultural sector who will be speaking about their physical health, mental health and farm safety journeys.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said the three topics highlighted pass the door of many, if not all farm families.

“The three farmer stories showcased in this campaign will highlight the battles those in the farming community have to deal with head on, but also how they can have overcome them,” he said.

“We hope that this campaign helps to raise awareness around farmers' physical and mental wellbeing and farm safety and showcase that it is ok to reach out for help, advice and support during the tough days.”

Sharing stories

The second instalment will be released on Thursday 31 October and the last on Thursday 7 November.

Each week, a video will be released, along with expert advice and contact information related to each of the topics to raise awareness and provide support to the farming community.

The three people who will be sharing their story are Nicholas King, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Tipperary; Kerrie Leonard, a drystock farmer and thoroughbred horse breeder from Co Meath; and Andrew Bonham from a sheep farm in Co Westmeath who works for Meath Farm Machinery as a sales specialist.

“The hope is that these stories will start the conversation for those that are struggling and give them the confidence and tools to help overcome those struggles,” added Galvin.

“No matter the weather, we are here to help sow the seeds of wellness, in every field.”

Videos

The first video will see Nicholas King share his physical health journey, detailing his struggles as an emotional eater that led to weight issues to now being physically healthy and confident in himself.

Kerrie Leonard will share her experience of being involved in a farm accident when she was six years of age to where her she is now, being active on the farm and breeding thoroughbred horses.

Lastly, Andrew Bonham will share his mental health journey and detail how he went about improving his mental wellbeing while losing some of his friends during that time to the same struggles.